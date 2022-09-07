PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee has announced this year’s list of 2022 Pawtucket Hall of Fame inductees. The public is invited to its annual Pawtucket Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 4, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 172 Exchange St.
This year’s inductees are: Dr. Michael Fine writer, community organizer and family physician; James R. Hoyt, Jr., chief executive officer of the Boy’s & Girls Club of Pawtucket; Roberta Noiseux and Kenneth Noiseux, community philanthrophists; John J. ‘Jack’ Partridge, author, lawyer and senior counsel to the firm of Partridge, Snow & Hahn LLP; and the late David Rosser, former executive director of the Blackstone River Watershed Association & founder of Operation Zap. Also being recognized as the historical inductee is Hannah Wilkinson Slater, early American pioneer and inventor.
In addition to these inductions, this year’s Person of the Year Award, which is given to recognize the person the committee believes has made an outstanding contribution over this past year, will be presented to Elizabeth D. Moreira, Pawtucket’s Public Health & Equity Director.
Tickets are $75 per person, after Oct. 15 - $85 per person, and will be available beginning in September, cash or check only. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center, 175 Main St., Pawtucket, which is opened seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by mail addressed to: Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee, 137 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860. Checks should be made payable to: Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee. Tickets will not be sold after Oct. 22 and will not be sold at the door.
