PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee has announced this year’s list of 2022 Pawtucket Hall of Fame inductees. The public is invited to its annual Pawtucket Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 4, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 172 Exchange St.

This year’s inductees are: Dr. Michael Fine writer, community organizer and family physician; James R. Hoyt, Jr., chief executive officer of the Boy’s & Girls Club of Pawtucket; Roberta Noiseux and Kenneth Noiseux, community philanthrophists; John J. ‘Jack’ Partridge, author, lawyer and senior counsel to the firm of Partridge, Snow & Hahn LLP; and the late David Rosser, former executive director of the Blackstone River Watershed Association & founder of Operation Zap. Also being recognized as the historical inductee is Hannah Wilkinson Slater, early American pioneer and inventor.

