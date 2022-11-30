PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library announces the following children’s programs. For programs that require registration, stop by the Children’s Library, call 401-725-3714, ext. 209, text 401-753-3706, or email childrens@pawtucketlibrary.org.
• Bilingual Story Class: Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. This family bilingual story class for children ages 2 to 6 years old features stories, simple crafts, and sing-along songs in English and Spanish. Registration encouraged, but not required. Masks are recommended.
• Make A Snowman Ornament: Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. Kids ages 5 and up are invited to make a snowman ornament for decoration or to give as a gift. The program is free and all materials are provided. Younger siblings may attend with caregiver assistance. Registration is required.
• Holiday Tunes!: Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. Families with young children (babies to age 8) are invited for a holiday musical jam session. Children can play along on a rhythm instrument. Masks are recommended.
Family Movie Night: Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Children with their families are invited to watch a free movie. Children 10 or older may attend without a caregiver. Masks are recommended.
• Scavenger hunt, Take & Make Kits and more: during December stop by the Children’s Library and see if you can find all 10 elves hiding in the department. Kids can also stop by the desk and guess how many candies are in the jar. The closest guess wins all the candy. Take home one of the Take & Make kits while supplies last.
