PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library is offering several programs for children during January. For programs that require registration, stop by the Children’s Library, call 401-725-3714, ext. 209, text 401-753-3706, or email childrens@pawtucketlibrary.org.
Story Classes: Children 5 and under along with their adult caregiver are invited to the Pawtucket Children’s Library to share stories, songs and other fun activities during the weekly story classes. Older and younger siblings are always welcome.
• Mother Goose Story Class for ages newborn–24 months, meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
• Toddler Story Class for ages 2-3, meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
• Preschool Story Class for ages 3-5, meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
There will be no story classes on days the library is closed.
Sensory Exploration Fun: Friday, Jan. 6, at 10:30 a.m. Fun hands-on sensory play activities that will help stimulate your child’s senses and encourage learning together. Designed for children ages 3 to 5 years old with sensory integration challenges, but all children are welcome. Materials will be provided. The program is free and no registration is required.
Family Movie Night: Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. Children with their families are invited to watch a free movie. Kids age 10 or older may attend without a caregiver. Masks are recommended.
Spanish Graphic Novel Book Club for Kids: Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. A monthly club for kids to practice conversing in Spanish. Children who join the club will receive a free copy of the book, while supplies last. Read the book with friends, family or on your own and attend the book club to talk about your favorite part, answer trivia questions in Spanish and do an activity/craft. Recommended for grades 3-5. Registration is required. To register, email childrens@pawtucketlibrary.org or call 401-725-3714, ext. 209.
Scavenger hunt, Take & Make Kits and more: During January stop by the Children’s Library and try to find all 10 snowmen hiding in the department. Also, take home one of the Take & Make kits while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.