PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will be closed Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. The library will reopen Tuesday, May 31.
The library’s Passport Acceptance Office will also be closed these days. The library’s bookmobile will be off the road on Saturday, May 28 in observance of the holiday.
Visit the library online at www.pawtucketlibrary.org to search the library’s online resources, reserve a book, download e-books, stream movies free on Kanopy, see historical photos on Flickr, get homework help and more.
