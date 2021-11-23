PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. The library will be open on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
The library’s bookmobile will be off the road on these days in observance of the holiday. On Saturday, Nov. 27, the bookmobile will follow its regular schedule.
Free outdoor WiFi is available at the library 24/7. Access WiFi on the front walkway, the bench, front steps and adjacent parking lot.
Visit the library’s website at www.pawtucketlibrary.org.
