PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., announces that it has expanded its Teen Center hours to 3-8 p.m. The center is a dedicated study and entertainment space for teens in grades 6-12.
Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m.-8:45 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of the New Year holiday.
School vacation week features afternoon activities in the afternoon and Marvel Universe movies at night. Check the library’s online events calendar for more details.
For more information, contact Whitney Pape at 401-725-3714, ext. 235 or email wpape@pawtucketlibrary.org.
