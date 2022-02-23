PAWTUCKET – The parking situation at the Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., could become a problem in the near future, but for now an agreement has been reached to put that question off to next year.
Director Susan Reed noted that the one-year extension on a lease agreement with Nexus Development next door was approved by the City Council’s property subcommittee and now the full council will vote on it.
“It’s right next door (to the library). We’re very glad that they are allowing us to use it,” she said. “They want to develop the building, so sometime it might not be available to us.”
The property subcommittee approved the lease extension with Nexus on Feb. 9, with Reed noting the importance of the space given the limited on-street parking in the area. Officials mentioned that this arrangement is only temporary, and could be up a year from now.
“We can cross that bridge in a year,” said Councilor Terry Mercer.
The full council will vote on the extension tonight, Feb. 23.
The library building was originally built in 1902, Reed said, adding that there wasn’t a need for what one would think of as a modern parking lot. She said that the building next door was a stable so people traveling in carriages and horses could have a place to put them while shopping downtown.
Major Electric had previously owned the property where the parking lot sits, and in 2005 the company started leasing some of the spaces to the library.
Library staff originally learned that Major Electric was leasing their lot from the nearby YMCA, which didn’t need the spaces.
“We’re always talking to people,” Reed said. “We’ve talked to the Salvation Army. It doesn’t seem that there are any solutions now. But we’re always open to anything.”
When Major Electric left and Nexus Development took over the adjacent building and property, they continued to lease out their lot to the Library. Reed said the lease used to be longer, two to three years, but lately they have had to renew each year.
“Just a year, because I understand that they want to develop the building and would need the lot,” she said. “I’m not exactly sure what they have in their plans.”
Parking has been a continuing issue for library patrons. Reed said they have gotten complaints, especially from older people who find it hard to walk far, as well as parents with young children.
“At one time it was discussed about enlarging the parking lot across from City Hall, putting another level on it and people would come out on High Street,” Reed said. “That was one thought at one time. It never happened, but maybe it could in the future. With a lot of development downtown, we’re not the only people who are going to need spaces.”
Another option the library once utilized was the city-owned parking lot up the street. People would park there, get a ticket, have it stamped by the library, and at the end of the month, the library would pay the city for those spots. But Reed said there aren’t many spaces available and there are no more parking attendants to hand out tickets.
Reed said adding curbside pickup, which was done during the pandemic, had always been a goal as a way to relieve the parking crunch.
“It’s worked and we plan to continue to do that,” Reed said. “If people can’t find a parking place and they don’t really have to come in, they just need to pick up their books, we can do it that way.”
A book drop across the street allows patrons to return items without coming in. There is also the E-zone, where people can check out e-books through the library’s website, as well as the Bookmobile.
“If anybody has a good suggestion, we’ve taken suggestions before,” Reed said of the parking situation.
