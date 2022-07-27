PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will be hosting a Stop Motion Animation program for teens presented by Dan from the Rhode Island Computer Museum on Thursday, July 28, from 2 to 3 p.m., in the library’s Teen Center.
Attendees will capture images with the computer camera and transform them with interactive software. Learn basic video and audio editing techniques to create a finished animated video.
