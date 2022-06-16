PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will kick off this year’s summer reading program “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” on Friday, June 24, at 2 p.m. with special guest, Fiddle N’ Fun.
Children of all ages can be summer readers. Children age 6-12 can read on their own with family and friends. Children who reach nine hours and earn a raffle ticket for a grand prize, and can collect other prizes along the way. For the youngest pre-readers ages 0-6, the library has an activity log. After every four activities are completed, the child will earn a prize bag. When 12 activities have been completed, the child will earn a raffle ticket for a grand prize.
Register for the program in the children’s library, on the bookmobile, or online at www.pawtucketlibrary.org.
All children are welcome to attend the following programs scheduled in July:
• Painting Class For Kids, Tuesday, July 12, at 11 a.m. Children will create artwork with the art instructor on the summer reading program theme "camping." All materials will be provided. Registration is required. Space is limited. Mask are recommended.
• Roger Williams Zoomobile!: Friday, July 15, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Roger Williams Zoo is coming to the Pawtucket Library with their Zoomobile. Registration is required. Masks are required.
• Make Your Own Stuffed Animal: Thursday, July 21, 3 p.m. Kids age 2-6 are invited to make their own stuffed animal. No sewing skills required. Masks recommended. Registration required.
• Music Fun with Mr. Guitar Man: July 27, 11 a.m. Families with young children (babies to age 7) are invited for a musical jam session. Registration required. Masks are recommended.
• Stuffed Animal Camp Out: Wednesday, July 27, at 6 p.m. Bring a stuffed animal for a special story time. The event includes stories, songs, and more. The stuffed animals will spend the night at the library. Children will come back the next day to pick their stuffed animal up and perhaps see some photographic evidence of what went on at night. Registration required.
For more information, visit the Pawtucket Children’s Library, call 401-725-3714 ext. 209 or email childrens@pawtucketlibrary.org.
