PAWTUCKET – Children age 5 and under, along with their adult caregiver, are invited to the Pawtucket Children’s Library, 13 Summer St., to share stories, songs and other fun activities during the weekly story classes. Older and younger siblings are always welcome.
• Mother Goose Story Class, designed for ages newborn-24 months, is held on Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
• Toddler Story Class, for ages 2-3, is held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
• Preschool Story Class, for ages 3-5, is held on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. For more information or to register, call the Children’s Library at 401-725-3714, ext. 209, or email childrens@pawtucketlibrary.org.
