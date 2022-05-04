PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., announces the following free digital literacy classes for adults.
• Microsoft Word classes offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., for three weeks each on May 23-June 8 and June 13-29.
• Basic computer skills classes offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for three weeks each on May 24-June 9 and June 14-30.
• Internet basics classes on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m., May 16-June 27.
• Microsoft Excel classes on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., May 25-June 29.
• One Spanish language internet basics class, offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., June 6-22.
To register, call 401-725-3714, ext. 220 or visit www.pawtucketlibrary.org.
