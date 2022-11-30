Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket Public Library will offer Get Ready for Work training for teens on Thursdays, Dec. 8 and 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.
With support from the Verizon Foundation and in collaboration with Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, Pawtucket Public Library is offering two workforce-preparation training sessions for area teens. The sessions will take place in the library’s new Teen Center. Teens who attend a session will receive a $25 gift card to Walgreens at the end of the session. There will be a 15-person limit. The sessions will include: Job Interviewing Preparation and Networking Skills.
These workshops will help Pawtucket teens find part-time and summer employment while in school, as well as prepare them for their post-graduation job search, states a news release. Refreshments will be provided. To register, call 401-725-3714 or text 401-753-3706.
The Teen Center at Pawtucket Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. Teens are welcome to visit to do homework, hang out, play board and video games, charge their phones, and use the Creation Station for audio, video, and photo editing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.