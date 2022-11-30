PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket Public Library will offer Get Ready for Work training for teens on Thursdays, Dec. 8 and 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.

With support from the Verizon Foundation and in collaboration with Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, Pawtucket Public Library is offering two workforce-preparation training sessions for area teens. The sessions will take place in the library’s new Teen Center. Teens who attend a session will receive a $25 gift card to Walgreens at the end of the session. There will be a 15-person limit. The sessions will include: Job Interviewing Preparation and Networking Skills.

