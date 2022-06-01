PAWTUCKET – With support from the Verizon Foundation and in collaboration with Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, the Pawtucket Public Library is offering a series of five workforce preparation training sessions for area teens. The sessions will take place in the library’s new Teen Center on June 1, 2, 8, 9, and 23 from 5:15 to 7 p.m.
The sessions will include: Creating a Solid Gold Resume; Strategies for a Successful Job Search; Nailing Your Interview and Leaving a Lasting Impression; Making Work, Life, and School Work for You; Review and Wrap-up
These workshops will help Pawtucket teens find part-time and summer employment while in school, as well as prepare them for their post-graduation job search. Refreshments will be provided. To register, call 401-725-3714 or text 401-753-3706.
The Teen Center is open Monday through Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. Teens are welcome to visit to do homework, hang out, play board and video games, charge their phones, and use the Creation Station for audio, video, and photo editing.
