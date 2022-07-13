PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will host a talk with Susan Mills, author of “On the Wings of a Hummingbird” on Thursday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m., in Campbell Auditorium.
Mills ran an immigration law firm in Providence as a Spanish-speaking attorney for 20-plus years; she prepared asylum cases for thousands of immigrants from Central America, with a focus on unaccompanied teenagers.
For more information, contact mrichards@pawtucketlibrary.org, or call 401-725-3714, ext. 228.
