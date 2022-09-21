Pawtucket Lions Club

A look at the Pawtucket Lions Club assembly line while preparing Turkey Baskets during the Thanksgiving holiday last year. In center, not wearing yellow, is Pawtucket Lions President, Laureen Grebien.

PAWTUCKET – As part of their yearly donations to local community organizations, members of the Pawtucket Lions Club decided to hold a breakfast for the groups on Sept. 28 at the Fountain Street Grille, 151 Fountain St.

“Every year we raise quite a bit of money to donate to the community,” former Lions Club president and board member, Bob Andrade said. “We usually send checks out to food pantries and such, and decided this year to invite them to breakfast, present them a check and communicate.”

