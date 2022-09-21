PAWTUCKET – As part of their yearly donations to local community organizations, members of the Pawtucket Lions Club decided to hold a breakfast for the groups on Sept. 28 at the Fountain Street Grille, 151 Fountain St.
“Every year we raise quite a bit of money to donate to the community,” former Lions Club president and board member, Bob Andrade said. “We usually send checks out to food pantries and such, and decided this year to invite them to breakfast, present them a check and communicate.”
The Pawtucket Lions Club was founded in 1924 and has been a huge part of Pawtucket’s continued success, say members. Current President Laureen Grebien, wife of Mayor Donald Grebien, said their motto is to serve.
September will restart meetings at the LeFoyer Club.
This year the Lions Club has raised more than $10,000 to disperse to local organizations.
“The best meeting of the year is the dispersement of the funds and figuring out where the needs are,” Andrade said.
During COVID, it was hard for the Lions Club to hold events to raise money, but through their foundation, they were able to use some of that money to help individuals who were really hurting and affected during the height of the pandemic. Andrade said they went through organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club to find individuals in need and provided them with $500 checks.
“We are very active in the community,” Grebien said.
Before the pandemic, the Pawtucket Lions Club was widely known to visit schools for monthly free eye testing. They participate in Thanksgiving Turkey Baskets, helping Grebien out as she is the chairperson of that event. They are also involved in Christmas Baskets and work with various agencies for the Christmas holiday to go shopping and sponsor a family. And whenever there is a cleanup or community event, they get involved.
The club has different ways of raising donations, including selling tickets to events, selling calendars, putting on dinners, and sending out letters seeking support.
Andrade, now membership chairperson, was once the Lions district governor for Rhode Island, representing 32 clubs in the state. He said they would love to see some new members.
If interested in joining the Lions Club, email Andrade at andrade@cox.net. He said the process includes being invited to a meeting and given an application as well as having a sponsor. Annual dues are about $60 a year, but lower for retired people.
