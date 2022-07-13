WASHINGTON, D.C. – More than 4,000 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered June 29-July 3 in the nation’s capital for their 131st Continental Congress, the service organization’s annual meeting.
The week-long convention consisted of business sessions, committee meetings and social functions, in addition to formal evening ceremonies that honored national award winners and featured outstanding keynote speakers. In attendance were Pawtucket Chapter members Regent Brenda Machado, Honorary Chapter Regent and Corresponding Secretary Anne Harrigan, Recording Secretary Maddie Paquette, and Librarian Neville Barry.
According to a news release, Wednesday’s Opening Night Ceremony speakers included U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who was honored with the DAR Americanism Medal, and philanthropist/business leader David Rubenstein, who was presented the DAR Medal of Honor. Friday’s Historic Preservation Night Ceremony honored former Archivist of the United States David Ferriero, among others.The Saturday National Defense Night Ceremony featured keynote remarks by Robert Dalessandro, deputy secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission. Other national awards were presented throughout the week to outstanding honorees exhibiting excellence in historic preservation, education and patriotism.
While at congress, Pawtucket Chapter members attended the Units Overseas Committee Luncheon and International Shopping Bazaar and Junior Membership Luncheon, in addition to evening events and business sessions. They also visited the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and National Museum of the American Indian. Harrigan and Paquette served as pages during the Continental Congress.
To learn more, visit www.DAR.org.
