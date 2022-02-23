PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket is providing take-home COVID-19 rapid tests for each student, faculty member, and staff member of the Pawtucket School Department in an effort to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases within Pawtucket Schools. Distribution started Feb. 16 and will run until all tests are distributed.
In conjunction with the Pawtucket School Department, Pawtucket City Council, and Pawtucket School Committee, the city will be providing more than 9,100 take-home tests, just over 100 cases of tests, to the Pawtucket School Department for distribution at each school.
“Our goal is to keep our students, teachers, and staff safe,” said Mayor Donald R. Grebien in a news release. “We have acquired a test for each individual to get a COVID-19 test. We know that testing is an important way to continue this decline in COVID cases within Pawtucket and I hope to see these trends decrease as they have in the past few weeks. I want to thank everyone who has been involved with this effort to get testing for our students including the team at the School Department, Council, and School Committee with leadership from our Public Health and Equity Leader Elizabeth Moreira.”
A full list of vaccination clinics can be found at www.pawtucketri.com/covid19. Residents in need of additional take-home COVID-19 tests are encouraged to visit the Pawtucket Public Library or Pawtucket Leon Mathieu Senior Center to pick up a test. Tests are limited to one per person. Proof of residency is required.
