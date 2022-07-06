PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket opened the Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park Pool this weekend thanks to the efforts of the Public Safety Department who will provide additional lifeguards for the facility once again this year. The department has agreed to help support the lifeguard staff that has been hired by the Parks and Recreation Department.
A news release noted that after months of solicitation, including reaching out to youth in Pawtucket for applications for the open certified lifeguard positions, offering competitive wages, and incentives like the reimbursement of the certification, the efforts yielded a few lifeguards hired, but not enough to support the typical hours of the pool. Due to this, the Pawtucket Police and Fire Departments have once again offered to provide 30 volunteers to serve as lifeguards in order to open the pool.
The Pawtucket pool will be open through Sunday, Aug. 21 with the following hours: Monday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Free lunches will be served daily Monday-Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (excluding holidays). In the case of inclement weather, the pool will be closed. Updates will be posted on the Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
More information can be found at www.pawtucketri.com/parks-recreation-department.
