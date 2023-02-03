PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket is officially opening the doors to a new warming shelter at 1139 Main St. for this weekend, on an emergency basis.
The shelter will be open today, Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Feb. 6, around the clock. Additionally, the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen will also be preparing three fresh meals per day.
In accordance with the State Fire Marshal, the building only allows for 16 cots but has plenty of tables and chairs as well as additional space for anyone to rest and enjoy a meal throughout the day.
“We are incredibly relieved, that this warming center will be open before the dangerous temperatures this weekend,” said Mayor Donald R. Grebien. “I want to thank Brother Gary and Black Lives Matter Rhode Island and other community partners for their advocacy and services, as well as the Pawtucket Housing Authority, our Department of Public Works and Planning Department, the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, as well as our Emergency Management team. Without them, this shelter would not be a reality.”
For this weekend, the shelter will be run and monitored by Brother Gary Dantzler, of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, as well as their volunteers. The city is appreciative of their service.
The city of Pawtucket and the Pawtucket Housing Authority have been working with the state for almost a year to get this building up and running. The state is taking the lead on securing a permanent service provider and a request for proposal process is expected to go out in the next few days.
