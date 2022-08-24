PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced their lineup of recreational/wellness classes to be held at the Agnes Little Elementary and Jenks Junior High School for an eight-week session per class option, starting on the week of Sept. 12. Registration began Aug. 22 and will continue until Sept. 24 or once the class meets capacity. Class cancellations due to holidays and/or inclement weather will be made up at the end of the session.
Class options on Monday nights include Hi-Low Aerobics, Dance Cardio Blast and Yoga. Tuesday nights feature Total Body Fit, which incorporates strength training and cardio. Wednesday night offers a Dance Mix class in addition to Dance Cardio Blast. Thursday nights feature Aerobics and Yoga. The overall cost per class per night for the eight-week session is $48 for Pawtucket residents and $64 for non-residents.
Children’s gymnastics classes are held on Saturday mornings, with a class available from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for children 4-6 years old. Classes for children 7-17 years old take place from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. The overall eight-week cost for these classes is $56 for Pawtucket residents and $72 for non-residents.
Class information along with registrations may be done by accessing the Parks & Recreation Department’s tab through the city of Pawtucket’s website at www.pawtucketri.com. Directions are provided for not only creating an account if necessary, but also registering for the classes. A credit or debit card payment will be requested to fulfill the registration process.
Registrations may also be completed at the Slater Park Office, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Call the Slater Park Recreation Office at 401-728-0500, ext 251 for additional assistance.
