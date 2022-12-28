PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division announces its lineup of recreational/wellness classes to be held at the Agnes Little Elementary and Jenks Junior High School for an eight-week session per class option, starting on the week of Jan. 9. Registrations are currently running and will continue until Jan. 20 or once the class meets capacity. Class cancellations due to holidays and/or inclement weather will be made up at the end of the session.
Hi-Low Aerobics takes place on Monday nights, along with Dance Cardio Blast and yoga. Total Body Fit, which incorporates strength training and cardio is on Tuesday nights. Wednesday night offers a Dance Mix class in addition to Dance Cardio Blast. Ballroom dancing and yoga take place on Thursday nights. Overall cost per class per night for the eight-week session is $48 for Pawtucket residents and $64 for non-residents, except for ballroom dancing which is $56 for residents of Pawtucket and $72 for non-residents.
Children’s gymnastics classes are held on Saturday mornings, with a class available from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for children 4-6. Classes for children 7-17 take place from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Overall eight-week cost for these classes is $56 for Pawtucket residents and $72 for non-residents.
For info and registration, access the Parks & Recreation Department’s tab through the city of Pawtucket’s website, www.pawtucketri.com. There are provided for creating an account if necessary, and for registering for the classes. A credit or debit card payment will be requested to fulfill the registration process.
Registrations may also be completed at the Slater Park Office, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Contact the park office at 401-728-0500, ext. 251 for additional assistance.
