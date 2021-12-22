PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced its lineup of recreational/wellness classes to be held at the Agnes Little School and Jenks Jr. High School for an eight-week session with limited class capacity, starting the week of Jan. 3. Registrations are now open. Cancellations due to holidays and/or inclement weather will be made up at the end of the session.
• Total Body Fit: two individual classes taking place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights, starting Jan. 4. The Tuesday night class is in person at Jenks Jr. High School. The Thursday night class will be via Zoom. A Zoom link, pass code and other details will be conveyed to registered students prior to the start of class. Cost is $48 for Pawtucket residents and $64 for non-residents.
• Dance Mix: takes place at Jenks Jr. High School on Wednesday nights from 6 to 7 p.m., starting Jan. 5; $48 for Pawtucket residents and $64 for non-residents. This class offers many dance styles from country to hip-hop, disco to wedding standards.
• Adult Yoga: Level 1 will take place at the Agnes Little School, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m., on Mondays starting on Jan. 3. Level 2 will take place Thursdays, starting Jan. 6 and will continue for eight weeks. Cost is $48 for Pawtucket residents and $64 for non-residents.
• Hi-Low Aerobics: begins on Monday, Jan. 3, at the Agnes Little School from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost for the eight-week session is $48 for Pawtucket residents, $64 for non-residents.
• Dance Aerobics: two evening offerings on both Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m., at Agnes Little School. Cost is $48 for Pawtucket residents, $64 for non-residents. Classes start on Jan. 4 and 6.
• Children's Gymnastics: Saturday mornings at the Jenks Junior High School gymnasium, for ages 4-6 at 9:30 a.m., with a second class offering for ages 7 to 17 at 10:45 a.m. Classes begin on Jan. 8. Cost is $56 for Pawtucket residents, $72 for non-residents.
Register at https://pawtucketri.recdesk.com/Community/Home or in person at the Slater Park Office, 825 Armistice Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All classes will follow the required protocols set forth by the R.I. Department of Health. Visit the Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Facebook page for up-to-date info regarding program cancellations. For more information, call 401-728-0500, ext. 251.
