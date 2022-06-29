PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Division is hosting a number of free performances throughout the summer through the generosity of the city of Pawtucket, Coastal 1 Credit Union, Bank RI, Butler & Messier Insurance, Courtesy Mitsubishi, Dave’s Marketplace, Dupuis Oil and Security Concepts. Performances will begin Thursday, July 7 and are tentatively scheduled to end Sunday, Aug. 21, weather permitting. All performances, unless stated otherwise, begin at 6 p.m. and are free to the public.
There are six children’s performances taking place at Slater Memorial Park every Tuesday evening starting on July 12. These performances include Lon Cerel, Big Joe the Storyteller, Johnny the K, T-Bone, Bill Harley and Robert Clarke. Performances will be held at the stage between the Slater Park Office and the historic Daggett House by route of the Armistice Boulevard park entrance. The carousel will remain open until 8 p.m. throughout the summer during the night of these performances only. In the event of inclement weather, the performance may be moved to the Slater Park Pavilion and will be announced on the Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Through the generous sponsorships received this summer, there will be six performances taking place in various neighborhood parks within the city. These include Bryson Lang on Saturday, July 23 and Robert Clarke on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Payne Park on 225 West Ave. Robert Clarke will make a return on Wednesday, July 27, along with Circus Dynamics on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to the John Street Playground. Magic by George and Scott Jameson will be bringing their show to the Carney Tee Ball Facility in Veterans Memorial Park, 301 Smithfield Ave., on Wednesdays, July 20 and Aug. 10. The Veterans Park performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. only, while the remaining venues will start at 6 pm. In the event of inclement weather, these performances will be cancelled with the potential for rescheduling.
Thursday evenings bring diverse genres of music to the Daggett Farm stage location at Slater Park, by way of the Newport Avenue park entrance. This year, acts include the Good Vibe Tribe, Cold Sweat, Throwback to the 60s, John Connors and the Irish Express, the Jesse Liam Band, Luv n’ Country and Car Tune Heroes. The free summer music series in Slater Park begins July 7 and continues every Thursday through Aug. 18. Seafood, sandwiches and other concessions are available at Len’s Seafood, Hot Dog and Ice Cream Haven, which is located on premise. Adequate parking is available in the playground, the front Daggett Farm parking lot as well as on-street parking. In the event of inclement weather, the performances may be moved to the Slater Park Pavilion and will be announced on the Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
An array of free musical performances will also be introduced at The Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheatre on the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Exchange Street every Sunday night at 6 p.m. This riverfront venue is directly adjacent to Pawtucket City Hall. From Sunday, July 10 through Sunday, Aug. 21, performers will include the Sounds of Newport Jazz, Vinyl Frontier, Keturah’s Dream, Acoustic Drive, Nickel Jukebox, The Fabulous Shittons and Robin Hathaway’s Blues and Soul Showcase. In the event of inclement weather, these performances will be cancelled with the potential for a rescheduling.
For a listing of all performances, including a brief music description, visit the city of Pawtucket website at www.pawtucketri.com under the Parks and Recreation Departments tab. Visit the Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Facebook page or the Pawtucket’s Veterans Memorial Amphitheater Facebook page for cancellation details.
