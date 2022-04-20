PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Division has announced the details of its summer youth camp options for the 2022 season.
• The Slater Park Tennis Camp is offered from Monday, June 27 through Wednesday, Aug. 10 to individuals from the ages of 5 to 18 years. This program is eligible to children from all communities and also provides a great opportunity for high school players to continue their conditioning during the off-season. Follow the Slater Park Tennis Facebook page for future announcements.
• The Slater Park Summer Camp is offered to children 6 to 13 who reside in Pawtucket. This program has two three-week sessions that start on July 5 through July 22 and from July 25 through Aug. 12. The summer camp packet is currently online and available in the Slater Park Office. It offers important information regarding the camp details and cost. It is very important to follow the instructions as outlined on page 5 of the packet to ensure that the registration process goes smoothly for those who intend to have their child attend summer camp. Follow the Slater Park Camp Facebook page for future announcements.
Information for both of these programs are available through the Parks and Recreation Department page on the city of Pawtucket’s website at pawtucketri.com. Online registrations for these programs will begin on Monday, May 2 through the city’s website. Instructions are outlined in each of the program packets or by visiting https://pawtucketri.recdesk.com/Community/Home.
For patrons who have not registered for a program or reserved a facility with the city in the past, it is recommended visiting the online site to establish an account for both the parent and child as an additional household member, in order to save time during the registration process. Patrons do not need to create an account if one has been created in the past.
Spaces will be available for those who do not have electronic access and wish to register their child for either program in person. These in-person registrations will take place at the Slater Park Pavilion on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. Beginning Monday, May 23, in-person registrations will be accepted at the Slater Park Recreation Office, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Interested parties are welcome to contact the Recreation Office at 401-728-0500, ext 251.
