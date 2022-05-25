PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division announces its lineup of recreational classes and programs for the summer season.
Classes will encompass an eight-week session that takes place at the Slater Memorial Park Pavilion, 833 Armistice Boulevard, and on the lawn of the J.C Potter Casino in Slater Park, 831 Armistice Boulevard. Online and in-person registrations begin Friday, May 27. The entire cost for each of these classes, each incorporating an eight-week session scheduled on its particular night, is $48 for Pawtucket residents and $64 for non-residents.
• Monday night adult classes include the Total Body Fit class, which includes strength training and cardio bursts. Classes begin at 6 p.m., at the Slater Park Pavilion.
• Yoga classes will take place Mondays from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., also at the Slater Park Pavilion.
• Cardio Dance Party will be held Monday evenings, on the front lawn of the J.C. Potter Casino, from 6 to 7 p.m. A Wednesday night class is also available under the Slater Park Pavilion from 6 to 7 p.m.
• A yoga session will take place on Thursday evenings from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., under the Slater Park Pavilion. Participants are asked to bring a mat.
Details on fees and class dates can be viewed by on the city of Pawtucket’s website at https://pawtucketri.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Registrations may be completed with no restrictions online, or at the Slater Park Office on Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting on Friday, May 27. Contact the Slater Park Recreation Office at 728-0500, ext. 251 for additional support.
