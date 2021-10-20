PAWTUCKET – A train station and soccer stadium are making their way toward completion in Pawtucket, and some city advocates are looking to make sure the city’s downtown has an enhanced look to match the coming renaissance.
This Thursday, Oct. 21, the Pawtucket Foundation will host its 20th Pawtucket Proud Day, in which teams tackle cleanup and landscaping projects to spruce up the downtown.
Jan Brodie, executive director of the foundation, said at least four or five teams representing 50 people or more are part of different Proud Day initiatives, the latest effort to beautify the downtown.
Four years ago, the Pawtucket Foundation initiated the installation of 48 hanging flower baskets through a grant from the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation, said Brodie. The city has since taken it over, with 68 hanging baskets up this year from Jacavone Garden Center, which also took over the watering of the plants.
Brodie said she’d heard Groundwork Rhode Island had gotten a grant to bring trees to urban places and didn’t have any downtown locations, and Pawtucket made the perfect match.
A total of 25 trees are being added to the downtown this fall, including some near the School Department on Main Street. Four trees will be moved from their original planned locations due to various reasons, including business owners not wanting them to block the sun, and those four will be relocated to Exchange Street, said Brodie.
The focus this year and next, with the train station opening next July, will be on the Exchange Street corridor, she said, making sure that an area that isn’t particularly attractive right now will be upgraded to create an appealing trip from the train station or soccer stadium to the downtown, including Slater Mill and City Hall. Crews on Thursday will also be working on creating planting beds here.
The Pawtucket Foundation is seeing a grant for large planters where planting trees isn’t possible, Brodie said, but where there is open soil, such as near the post office or The Times building, the DPW has agreed to help out with the planting of trees during Proud Day. Volunteers will look to find some other locations next year, knowing that trees add to an area’s beauty and quality of life and experience, said Brodie.
New bus super stops are coming to Exchange Street, she said, but budgets haven’t included the greenery that advocates desire, so she said the idea is to chip away at the task of upgrading the area around them.
Some companies with locations near the train station, such as Navigant Credit Union, have been asked and have agreed to spruce up the edge of their properties with new plantings, said Brodie.
Also now in the downtown are 40-plus new windows of art featuring works from 27 artists in 13 buildings as part of the Windows on Pawtucket initiative with the Art League of Rhode Island, including first-place winning art from John Kotula at the Harvest Kitchen space in the Gately Building at 2 Bayley St.
“I feel like between the art and color and plants and trees, we’re doing what we can,” said Brodie.
The Pawtucket Foundation has been busy with big projects, said Brodie, but “I don’t want these projects to be islands. I want them to have people flow out from the stadium, flow out from the train station, and want to go into downtown.”
This area needs more coffee shops, more sidewalk dining, and more people in general, she said, and focusing on beautification can help make that happen.
She said it’s great to see so much progress on construction of the train station after so many years of talk and planning.
