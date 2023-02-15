PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library announces the following February school vacation programs.
For programs that require registration, call the library at 401-725-3714, ext. 209, email childrens@pawtucketlibrary.org, or stop by the Children’s Library desk.
• Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m.: Gif-O-Graf for Kids. The Gif-O-Graf combines pro-grade animation equipment with easy to use functions so anyone can create original movies and GIFs, states a news release. During this workshop, kids will learn how to use the machine, create original characters, and bring them to life in an animation of their own.
With permission, what they create will be screened in a film festival, where they can invite family and friends to watch. It will be part of the Youth Filmmaker Show, Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m., in the Metcalf Auditorium of the RISD Museum of Art. Registration is recommended.
• Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m.: decorate an African paper mask. Celebrate Black History Month by decorating an African paper mask. All materials will be provided. Best for children ages 5 and up. Registration is required.
• Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m.: meet Watson the police dog. Watson and his handler, Trevor, will present a special story time. Listen to a book and then spend time getting to know Watson.
• Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m.: “Through Me To You” puppet story time. Newton and his puppet friends will take turns reading stories and singing songs. Kids are welcome to stay after the show to play with some of Newton’s puppets during a hands-on puppet free play session. Best for children ages 3 and up. Registration is required.
• Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.: Family Movie Night. Children and their families are invited to watch a free movie. Kids ages 10 and older may attend without a caregiver. This month’s movie is a live action remake of a classic film featuring two dogs falling in love over a plate of spaghetti.
• Thursday, Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m.: Family Bingo. Kids and families are invited to grab a bingo card and try their chances at winning prizes like candy, books, or card/board games. Best for kids ages 5 and up.
• Friday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m.: drop-in Lego afternoon. Spend time building with the library’s Lego collection. Duplo and Mega Blocks will also be available for younger children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.