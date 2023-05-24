Ron Beaupre, president of the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance shakes the hand of Larry Monastesse, vice president of the Lions Club of Pawtucket. Both community outreach programs have banded together to hold a blood drive on June 13.
PAWTUCKET – After a successful blood drive held in March, Pawtucket Teachers Alliance leaders decided to hold another one, this time on June 13 from noon to 5 p.m.
The blood drive will run at the union’s office at 174 Armistice Blvd., outside in the Bloodmobile.
Last time, Cheryl Babiec, of the Pawtucket Teachers Alliance, collaborated with Ann Evans and the Be The Match program. The Be The Match program has a very specific criteria including having to be between the ages of 18 to 40, and Babiec said most of the people who donated blood last time did not fit that criteria.
So this time around, Babiec is collaborating with the Lions Club of Pawtucket, an organization Babiec is a member of.
“I am a Lion and I was thinking of logistics for this next blood drive,” Babiec said. “There is a wonderful parking lot at the Pawtucket Teachers Alliance on a well-traveled road.”
She continued, “People who donated last time, it would be about the time to donate again, and the Lions were looking to do a blood drive. Since I had already done one, I thought we could do it together and I have contacts with the Rhode Island Blood Center.”
When registering to donate, donors can use the Pawtucket Teachers Alliance’s sponsor code 4028. They can also use the Lions code of 5136. Babiec said if a donor can’t donate that day at the Bloodmobile, they can still use either of those sponsor codes when they donate another time.
“We don’t get anything back (from people using the sponsor codes),” Babiec said. “Just support. No awards or anything monetary. It just shows that our organizations got the message out.”
Donations are made by appointment. They may take walk-ins if time and space allow. To register, visit www.ribc.org/drives with sponsor code 4028 or 5136.
“I’m really happy with the last blood drive,” Babiec said. “A lot of people didn’t pre-register and then they did all at once while walk-ins came in.”
Babiec said that back in March, they had 20 actual donors and three who had to be turned away for different reasons, either not being able to donate or not getting there in time.
“I’m raising the bar this time as there is such a need out there for blood,” Babiec said. “I don’t know what the max for a day is, but if 20 wasn’t filled to capacity, my hope is to get 35 this time. I’m just putting it out there.”
She added that anyone coming to donate blood is a positive because the Blood Center will have more blood than they had before.
Last time the event was driven by the teachers’ own experiences, but Babiec said they didn’t have just teachers coming out to donate. She said a woman saw the blood drive sign on the street and decided to stop in.
“We had people that regularly donate and we had people who were first-time donors,” she said. “It’s kind of neat.”
One donation of blood can save three lives. Before donating blood, make sure to eat and stay hydrated and bring identification.
“Both organizations touch the community in multiple ways, so the Lions Club and Teachers Alliance are the perfect collaboration,” Babiec said. “It’s a nice merge of two different groups invested in the community.”
