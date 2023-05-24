Pawtucket Teacher's Alliance and Lions Club of Pawtucket collaborate

Ron Beaupre, president of the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance shakes the hand of Larry Monastesse, vice president of the Lions Club of Pawtucket. Both community outreach programs have banded together to hold a blood drive on June 13.

PAWTUCKET – After a successful blood drive held in March, Pawtucket Teachers Alliance leaders decided to hold another one, this time on June 13 from noon to 5 p.m.

The blood drive will run at the union’s office at 174 Armistice Blvd., outside in the Bloodmobile.

