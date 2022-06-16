PAWTUCKET -The city of Pawtucket, and its food service provider, Aramark, will provide summer meals to all children enrolled in Slater Park Camp from July 5 to Aug. 13; San Bento Basketball from June 27 to Aug. 3; Payne Park Basketball from June 28 to Aug. 4; U.S. Taekwondo Pawtucket from June 27 to Aug. 19; and YMCA from June 27 to Aug. 19.
For more information, contact 401-729-6299.
