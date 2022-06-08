PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council have announced that Pawtucket will be honoring Juneteenth this year and providing the employees the day off.
The city will be celebrating Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people on June 19, 1865. On this day, Union General Gordon Granger and 1800 troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing 3.1 million enslaved people.
“Juneteenth is an important day for freedom, and we have decided to honor it here in Pawtucket,” said Grebien. “This is one small stride in our larger initiative to continue making our diverse community a more welcoming and unified place.”
June 19 will fall on a Sunday, and the city will celebrate the day on Monday, June 20. City Hall will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, June 21. There will not be any delays in trash collection for the week.
The city encourages residents to take the time to reflect on the hardships faced by enslaved people, converse about personal experiences, educate yourself about African-American culture, or join local Juneteenth events and celebrations.
