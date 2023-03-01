PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket resident Robert Gubala is the new family counselor at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, and says he couldn’t be happier with the job so far.
“I love it,” he said about his first six months on the job. For him, it’s all about being of service to others, which has been the basis for his line of work for 25 years.
Gubala said the families he works with feel a sense of ease when visiting the facility.
“We’ve got 200 acres of pure beauty here, which creates a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere for those that stop by,” he said.
When it comes to grief and how Gubala approaches it when dealing with families and individuals, he said it is a continuous learning process. He’s seen all sorts of reactions and manifestations of grief, he added, and it only strengthens his resolve to be a source of support for those who need it.
Dealing with grief at its different stages is not any easier than the first call he gets from a family or individual, but it allows Gubala to help families with making an informed decision for the final resting place of their loved one.
“(As a counselor), I’ve seen the very best in people and I’ve seen the very worst. While I’ve seen very little of the worst, it can show how communities come together when it gets really tough,” he said.
And while Gubala can empathize with everyone he deals with, he said he makes sure to remain firm as a source of strength to help others get through the process.
“I feel for families, but I can’t be in the pit (with them), I have to be able to lift them out of it,” he said.
For him, grieving has no timeline or standard rules, since everyone experiences it in their own way.
“(It) can vacillate between stages, but to experience life in its fullness, we must also experience death,” he said.
Gubala’s 25 years of experience includes work in funeral service, grief counseling, and as a family adviser. Before his appointment at Swan Point, he worked as assistant to the director and operations director at Jones Walton Sheridan Funeral Home in Cranston, coordinating services with cemeteries and churches, as an intermediary for those connections.
Gubala considers his line of work a vocation that is not suited for everyone but fulfills his own life’s purpose.
“There are two important days in our lives, the day we are born and the day we find out why,” he said. “My purpose is to be able to serve people at their greatest time of need.”
On average, Gubala meets with about 10 families per week, who stop by the cemetery to see the lots as well as confer with him.
“Every single employee (at Swan Point) is very dedicated to serving families, right down to those that tend to the landscape,” he said. “You don’t get to be in business for 175 years if you’re not doing something right, which is why I wanted to be here.”
If there is one aspect of his job that people would be surprised about, he said, it would be “the amount of detail, planning, coordination, and communication” required to keep everything running right and up to the Swan Point standard “for a meaningful tribute for a family’s loved one.”
When he’s off-duty, Gubala said he feels nothing but love for his home city of Pawtucket, where he grew up and has lived for most of his life.
“I’ve served the city (of Providence) on several committees but love being a Pawtucket resident,” he said, saying Pawtucket and Central Falls too often don’t get the credit they deserve.
If he is not relaxing at home, Gubala said he enjoys attending local city events such the yearly 4th of July fireworks show and the food truck festivals. He’s also attended the Chinese dragon boat races, another of his favorites.
“It has a carnival atmosphere with people sharing food, music, and I have a good time,” he said.
Gubala said he loves that there is always something happening in Pawtucket and recalls attending games at the old McCoy Stadium. He also appreciates the diverse nature of the city.
“You have people from different walks of life that can get together to live in peace and harmony,” he said. And that is what it ultimately comes down to for him.
“I always strive to live in peace and harmony with other people,” he said.
