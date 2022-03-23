PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket Credit Union has announced that it will be changing its name to Coastal1 Credit Union, effective Wednesday, May 18.
The credit union said in a press release that while Pawtucket remains a prominent focus, the new name more accurately reflects the larger marketplace the credit union now serves.
Pawtucket Credit Union was established in 1928 in a one-room office in Pawtucket. It has grown to include 17 branch locations in a dozen communities around the state and nearly $3 billion in assets, a press release states.
President and CEO Brian Azar said, “Our name is changing, but not our commitment to our members and the communities we serve.”
Representatives said only the name is changing, and the credit union’s routing number and member account numbers will remain unchanged. The credit union has reached out to its members to advise them of the name change and to provide answers to questions.
