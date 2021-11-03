PAWTUCKET – Police are investigating this week after a series of suspicious fires in the area of Broadway.
On Nov. 1, at around 3 a.m., Pawtucket police responded to the areas of Sabin Street, Broadway and East Street for a report of multiple fires. Upon arrival, officers found a trash bin on fire at 185 East St., a large pile of trash on fire at 200 Sabin St., a vehicle and a trash bin on fire at 635 Broadway, and a commercial business, Rick’s Liquors, on fire at 746 Broadway. Pawtucket firefighters responded and extinguished the fires with no reported injuries.
Distant surveillance videos showed a suspect setting the fire at the liquor store.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. William Figura at 401-727-9100, ext. 764, or email wfigura@pawtucketpolice.com .
