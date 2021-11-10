PAWTUCKET – Brian Power, author of “A Chance To Serve,” will speak and sign books at Stillwater Books, 175 Main St., on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m.
Power’s new book is a memoir of Lt. Col. Brian Power, who served over a quarter-century career with the U.S. Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve.
For more information, go to BrianPowerAuthor.com or visit Power’s Facebook page.
