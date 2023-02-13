CRANSTON – The Rhode Island Bar Foundation, the charitable arm of the non-profit Rhode Island Bar Association, is seeking applications for its Thomas F. Black Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
The foundation intends to award two scholarships of $25,000 each to Rhode Island residents who enroll as first-year students in an American Bar Association accredited law school for the academic year beginning September 2023. The scholarship is for the first year of law school only and non-renewable. According to a news release, each scholarship award is made on the basis of demonstrated financial need, superior academic performance, community and public service, and demonstrated contacts with and commitment to the state of Rhode Island. The scholarship committee seeks applications from candidates without regard to race, color, religion, country of ancestral origin, handicap, age, sex, or sexual orientation.
Since 1984, this fund has awarded 70 scholarships to promising law students from Rhode Island. The scholarship program receives substantial funding from the Horace A. Kimball and S. Ella Kimball Foundation, and The Champlin Foundation in honor of the late Thomas F. Black Jr. who was known for his impressive ability as a lawyer and banker, his deeply rooted legal scholarship, and his notable participation in civic and charitable causes, states the release.
Two additional scholarships from the Papitto Opportunity Connection Foundation in the amount of $25,000 each will be awarded to candidates who self-identify as black, indigenous, or people of color. Founded in December 2020, the Papitto Opportunity Connection was formed by Barbara Papitto as a continuation of the long-time commitment she and her late-husband Ralph have made to creating educational opportunities and supporting the BIPOC community in Rhode Island, state the organizers.
The Rhode Island Bar Foundation Scholarship application deadline is March 24. For application forms, call 401-421-6541 or email: tgallo@ribar.com. Information and application forms are also available on the Rhode Island Bar Association website ribar.com in the Rhode Island Bar Foundation section.
