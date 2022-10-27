PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Blood Center has announced a blood emergency. Currently, the supply stands at a one to three-day level. This marks the second blood emergency in 75 days declared by the RIBC, and the fifth overall in 2022. The Blood Center said they typically like to see the supply stand at a five to seven-day level, but they have not seen that level in over 30 months.
To encourage donors and fight against climate change, RIBC is partnering with Forestmatic on a new and unique campaign, states a news release.
From Oct. 26 through Nov. 9, one tree per presenting donor will be planted in Uganda. This partnership will help in reforestation efforts in a part of the globe that organizers say will have the greatest impact.
According to America’s Blood Centers, from 2017-2019 there was a 10-percent decrease in donations from those 16-18 years old. That percentage jumps to 15 percent for those between 19-24 years old. These statistics showcase the importance of building the lifesaving habit of blood donation at a young age, states the release. It adds that school blood drives are an important part of recruiting young donors, but many schools have not hosted blood drives since the start of the pandemic.
Donors will be given a unique Forestmastic ID code at the time of donation. This code will allow the donor to track the progress of the tree planted in their name.
To make an appointment, call 401-453-8383 or visit ribc.org. Terms and conditions apply, visit ribc.org/tree to learn more.
