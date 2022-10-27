PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Blood Center has announced a blood emergency. Currently, the supply stands at a one to three-day level. This marks the second blood emergency in 75 days declared by the RIBC, and the fifth overall in 2022. The Blood Center said they typically like to see the supply stand at a five to seven-day level, but they have not seen that level in over 30 months.

To encourage donors and fight against climate change, RIBC is partnering with Forestmatic on a new and unique campaign, states a news release.

