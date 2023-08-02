PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Blood Center has kicked off its annual Pint for a Pint campaign. As a part of this campaign, which runs through Sept. 10, all presenting blood donors 21 and older will receive a voucher to redeem a free pint of beer at their local participating brewery. The voucher is valid through Oct. 31.

The annual campaign seeks to motivate blood donors to come out in the summer months, as August is a historically challenging time for the blood supply as schools are closed and families go on vacation. Blood donations continue to trail behind pre-pandemic levels both locally and across the country, putting a strain on the supply, states a news release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.