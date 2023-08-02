PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Blood Center has kicked off its annual Pint for a Pint campaign. As a part of this campaign, which runs through Sept. 10, all presenting blood donors 21 and older will receive a voucher to redeem a free pint of beer at their local participating brewery. The voucher is valid through Oct. 31.
The annual campaign seeks to motivate blood donors to come out in the summer months, as August is a historically challenging time for the blood supply as schools are closed and families go on vacation. Blood donations continue to trail behind pre-pandemic levels both locally and across the country, putting a strain on the supply, states a news release.
Participating breweries are: Bravo Brewing Company, Pascoag; Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island, Westerly; The Guild Brewing Company, Pawtucket; LineSider Brewing Company, East Greenwich; Narragansett Brewery, Providence; Proclamation Ale Company, Warwick; Taproot Brewing Company, Middletown; and Whaler’s Brewing Company, South Kingstown.
All donor centers and most blood drives are participating in this initiative. Blood donors cannot redeem their voucher on the day of their donation. In addition to the voucher, all presenting donors will be automatically entered to win a $100 e-gift card, which is redeemable for use at more than 200 retailers nationwide.
To make an appointment, call 401-453-8383, or visit ribc.org. Exclusions apply to the Pint for a Pint campaign. Visit ribc.org/pint for full details.
