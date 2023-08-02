PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts has announced that 138 grants totaling $828,328 were awarded throughout Rhode Island to arts and culture organizations, individual artists and schools. Some of the grants also support collaborations with healthcare, education, economic development and veteran’s affairs, states a news release.
The grants received support from appropriations by the General Assembly and were federally funded through the National Endowment for the Arts.
Some local examples of projects supported in the current round of RISCA grants include:
• Capeverdean American Community Development to host four eight-week youth art classes in Pawtucket.
• Farm Fresh Rhode Island, in partnership with PVD World Music, to host an outdoor four-concert series at the Armory Park Farmers Market, Providence.
• Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series, hosted by NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, to provide free, live music in underutilized Woonsocket-based public spaces.
• Parent Support Network of Rhode Island to bring together R.I. artists, staff from the Parent Support Network and community partners in Warwick, Middletown, Westerly, Scituate and Foster to engage at-risk and diverse individuals, children, youth, families and veterans. They will participate in arts and wellness activities and the co-creation of a book of artwork.
• Ricky Katowicz, North Providence, the creator and host of a monthly program for children and families, that will be equal parts spectacle and classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.