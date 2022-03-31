CENTRAL FALLS – The Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association congratulated two members of the Central Falls Police Department for being recognized recently by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Major Christopher Reed and Detective Sgt. Commander Jeffrey Araujo of the CFPD were nationally recognized by the DOJ for receiving Distinguished Service in Community Policing Awards.
The recognition was a part of the 5th annual Attorney General’s Awards for Distinguished Service in Community Policing. This year’s awards recognize the work of 18 law enforcement officers and deputies from 12 jurisdictions across the country.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the award recipients on March 17.
“This is a very proud moment for the Central Falls Police Department,” said Central Falls Police Chief, Colonel Anthony Roberson in a press release. “The selection process for these awards is very rigorous. This award stands amongst the highest in the nation in the way of policing. This recognition serves to not only exemplify the work performed by Major Reed and Sgt. Araujo but to showcase to the nation that the Central Falls Police Department sets a high standard.”
This year, the DOJ received 185 nominations from 145 agencies as part of the awards, recognizing a total of 347 individual officers, deputies and troopers.
United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said in a statement, “Doing justice is about a lot more than arrests and convictions – it’s about working hand-in-hand with every one of our communities to understand their needs and to serve as partners in keeping our families and neighbors safe. [These] awards represent well-earned recognition of exactly that kind of partnership in policing. I am proud to congratulate Central Falls Police Department Investigative Bureau Major Christopher Reed and Central Falls Police Department Detective Commander Sgt. Jeffrey Araujo on their superb work as reflected by this award.”
