PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., is presenting its Read to Wendy the Therapy Dog program on Tuesdays through June.
Children can sign up for a 15-minute session at the Children’s Room desk, email childrens@pawtucketlibrary.org, or come hang out and see if Wendy has a free slot available.
The program is free and masks are required. For more information, call the Children’s Librarian desk at 401-725-3714, ext. 209 or email sbloom@pawtucketlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.