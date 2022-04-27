PAWTUCKET – The Empowerment Factory is now accepting registration for its Art in the Park program to be held on Saturdays in May, from noon to 1 p.m., at Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park, 271 Smithfield Ave.
The program will include fun and sustainable crafts and reading stories together with themes such as kindness, feelings, positive thinking, perseverance, acceptance, and empathy. This family program is for children in grades K-5. To register, visit https://empowermentfactory.org/private-events.
