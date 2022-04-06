PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus, chaired by Rep. Karen Alzate, congratulated fellow caucus member Rep. Carlos E. Tobon, District 58, Pawtucket, for being named the secretary of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators.
“The Rhode Island Black and Latino Caucus is extremely proud that one of our own, Rep. Carlos Tobon, has been chosen for a leadership position within one of the most prestigious Hispanic political organizations in the country. His dedication to supporting and uplifting his community is second to none and now legislators from across the United States will see how Representative Tobon advocates for what he believes is right. On behalf of the entire caucus, congratulations Carlos, we know that you will continue to make us all proud,” said Rep. Alzate, District 60, Pawtucket, in a news release.
NHCSL was founded in 1989 as a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3). According to the release, its mission is to be the foremost organization serving and representing the interests of Hispanic state legislators from all states, commonwealths and territories of the United States and the Western Hemisphere.
