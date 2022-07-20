PAWTUCKET – The Urban Perinatal Education Center, 215 Cottage St., will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in the Quality Hill Historic Pawtucket on Monday, July 25, at 11 a.m.

Organizers state that, guided by alarming disparities in perinatal equity and maternal health outcomes for Black and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities, the Urban Perinatal Education Center, (UPEC), seeks to change the experience of perinatal health, education and services.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.