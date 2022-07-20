PAWTUCKET – The Urban Perinatal Education Center, 215 Cottage St., will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in the Quality Hill Historic Pawtucket on Monday, July 25, at 11 a.m.
Organizers state that, guided by alarming disparities in perinatal equity and maternal health outcomes for Black and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities, the Urban Perinatal Education Center, (UPEC), seeks to change the experience of perinatal health, education and services.
The space includes an education space, lactation room, and a future Black midwife-led maternal medical home.
The location hours are in the afternoon, evenings and weekends to provide services during the times families need them the most. This is intentional on addressing the inability of expecting families to receive valuable perinatal education, services, and support.
The Urban Perinatal Education Center wills serve as the first Black and BIPOC Perinatal Education Center in Rhode Island.
The Urban Perinatal Education Center is the Perinatal Safe Zone for RI’s Perinatal Safe Spots with the National Perinatal Task Force. The National Perinatal Task Force is a grassroots movement to start and grow Perinatal Safe Spots (PSS) in every “Materno-toxic Area” in the USA, in order to eliminate racial and class disparities in birth outcomes, and to create equity and power in maternal child health care.
According to a news release, Executive Director Quatia Osorio, along with her organization, was one of the lead champions in the RI Doula Reimbursement Act, effective July 1, 2022, for doula coverage for both commercial and Medicaid insurance providers.
She has held a series of perinatal doula and workforce development training to increase the BIPOC doula workforce to meet the racial, linguistic, and cultural needs of the communities directly referenced in the bills. She has been a guest speaker on a number of panels and recipient of the Lifespan Spark Award and RI Kids Count Covering Kids Award for her advocacy in health promotion and equity in maternal health.
Quatia Osorio dedicated the maternal space to her grandmother, Rubina Marigny, who was a community service advocate and champion for years.
The ribbon cutting event will take place on Monday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in conjunction with supporting perinatal community organizations leaders and representatives Sistafire RI, Umoja Nia Doula Collective, and Our Journ3i, Doulas of Rhode Island, RI Perinatal Doula Agency, and RI Birth Workers Cooperative. There will be light refreshments and facility tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.