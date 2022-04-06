PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority invites the public to participate in its 10th annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. Passengers, whether they ride frequently or infrequently, are invited to take the online survey, which will be available on the RIPTA website through Sunday, May 1. Each participant will be eligible for the chance to win a RIPTA prize pack which will include $70 of bus fare value on a Wave account.
To take the survey, customers can visit RIPTA’s website RIPTA.com and click on the Survey Link or they can find the survey directly at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RIPTA-Eng. For the Spanish version, use https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RIPTA-Esp.
