PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has announced the launch of a free fare pilot program on the R-Line, RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket.
This free fare pilot program, funded with $2.5 million in the state budget for the fiscal year that began July 1, is the result of legislation sponsored by Sen. Meghan E. Kallman and Rep. Leonela Felix., states a news release. The funding will be used to replace lost fare revenue, purchase automatic passenger counters, perform a required FTA Title VI Analysis, and prepare an evaluation report to the General Assembly.
This pilot program presents an opportunity to study the benefits and potential drawbacks of fare-free transit service in Rhode Island. RIPTA will analyze a variety of factors, including: ridership impacts on the R-Line, other RIPTA routes, and paratransit service; service reliability; financial impacts to RIPTA and transit riders; and environmental impacts.
Passengers traveling on all other routes are required to pay the full fare.
During the pilot program period, paratransit service will also be fare-free for passengers making trips that begin and end within 3/4 of a mile of the R-line.
This is not RIPTA’s first free fare pilot program. Earlier this year, RIPTA launched a “Ride Free Central Falls” pilot program, which allows passengers to board for free in Central Falls when using a Wave smart card or mobile app. This pilot is testing the effectiveness of using geofencing technology to promote the use of public transportation. To learn more about this pilot, visit RIPTA.com/CentralFalls.
For more information on RIPTA’s programs and services, visit RIPTA.com or call 401-781-9400.
