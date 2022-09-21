PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has announced the launch of a free fare pilot program on the R-Line, RIPTA’s most frequent and highest-ridership route, connecting Providence and Pawtucket.

This free fare pilot program, funded with $2.5 million in the state budget for the fiscal year that began July 1, is the result of legislation sponsored by Sen. Meghan E. Kallman and Rep. Leonela Felix., states a news release. The funding will be used to replace lost fare revenue, purchase automatic passenger counters, perform a required FTA Title VI Analysis, and prepare an evaluation report to the General Assembly.

