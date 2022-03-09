PAWTUCKET – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is hosting a community-focused virtual workshop on proposed service improvements in Pawtucket. These proposed service changes will be implemented over the year. RIPTA encourages passengers to view the proposed changes at RIPTA.com/MovingTransitForward and submit their feedback at a virtual workshop.
The Pawtucket workshop will be held Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m. RIPTA will discuss proposed service changes to Routes 1, 71, 73, 75, 76, 78, 80 and the R-Line. Routes and trip times will be adjusted to serve the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Transit Center.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/pd8zw664. To join by phone, call 1-646-558-8656. The meeting ID is 868 2915 9964 and the passcode is 471159.
