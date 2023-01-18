PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority will implement winter service changes effective Monday, Jan. 23. RIPTA makes regular service adjustments three times a year in response to seasonal changes and/or passenger use, according to a news release. This round of changes is focused on connecting service to the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.
RIPTA’s existing Pawtucket transit center on Roosevelt Avenue, across from Slater Mill, is relocating to the new multi-modal Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, located at 300 Pine St. in Pawtucket. The new transit center will feature RIPTA service and MBTA commuter rail service, connecting passengers to Providence and Boston. Starting Jan. 23, Routes 1, R-Line, 71, 72, 73, 75, 76, 78, 80 and QX will be adjusted to serve the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center. In addition to serving the new transit center, Route 78 and the R-Line will continue to serve the former site on Roosevelt Avenue.
The following routes will be affected by the winter service changes: R-Line Broad/North Main; 1 Eddy/Hope/Benefit; 50 Douglas Ave./Bryant University; 71 Broad St./Pawtucket Ave.; 72 Weeden/Central Falls; 73 Mineral Spring/Twin River/CCRI; 75 Dexter/Lincoln Mall; 76 Central Ave.; 78 Beverage Hill/East Providence; 80 Armistice Blvd.; QX Quonset Express.
Passengers are strongly encouraged to check new schedules for how service changes may affect them, states the release. They may also pick up the leaflet titled "Winter Changes Effective January 23, 2023," that is available at Kennedy Plaza; the leaflet is also viewable online at www.ripta.com.
