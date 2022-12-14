See a holiday movie a the Pawtucket Library Dec 14, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will hold a Holiday Movie Night on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m.“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be shown in the Campbell Auditorium. Refreshments will be served.Contact mrichards@pawtucketlibrary.org, or call 401-725-3714, ext. 228. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Movie Holiday Vacation Theatre Pawtucket Public Library Lampoon Christmas Refreshment × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Knock on Wood set to rebuild, will continue to fill orders Fuji Sushi wins license, will open in former Woonsocket Pizza Hut Green on Main to be relaxing indoor park, complete with vendors Town discussing idea of a hotel at old safety complex Mayor as she's sworn back in: The people spoke loud and clear Latest News Opening in January, new Pawtucket/CF train station set in motion two decades ago New ownership, name change for FabCity Cigar Lounge Anthony’s Jewelers owners’ mission: Be the opposite of Scrooge Rough, Rowdy, and victorious again: NP's D'Errico wins boxing showdown Bella Luna Bar & Grill now open on Smith Street Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Opening in January, new Pawtucket/CF train station set in motion two decades ago New ownership, name change for FabCity Cigar Lounge Anthony’s Jewelers owners’ mission: Be the opposite of Scrooge Rough, Rowdy, and victorious again: NP's D'Errico wins boxing showdown Bella Luna Bar & Grill now open on Smith Street Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
