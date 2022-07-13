PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., is offering a Cyber-Senior program.
This program is a free, intergenerational technology education and research program sponsored by the Senior Center, the University of Rhode Island, and Rhode Island College. Seniors can have technology such as laptops, cell phones, tablets, internet, etc. questions answered with the help of volunteer student intern.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 401-728-7582.
