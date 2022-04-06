PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center is hosting an AARP Smart Driver Course at its facility, 420 Main St., on Friday, April 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The course is open to everyone 55 and older.
The class itself is four hours, and there will be a lunch break from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Lunch is available at the Blackstone Café for a suggested donation of $3, reservation required; request lunch when registering for the program. The cost of the course is $25 per person or $20 for AARP members who show their membership card. Cash, checks or money orders, payable to AARP, are the accepted forms of payment. Pay on the day of the class. Those with AARP United Health supplementary insurance and AARP membership can take the class for free.
Participants will be issued a certificate for insurance discount purposes, and are encouraged to call their insurance carrier to find out about the discount.
To register or for more information, call 401-728-7582. Space is limited.
